Florida man facing theft charges for Geneva break-ins

Elbert Keathley (pictured) faces charges of second degree Burglary and Theft of Property, with...
Elbert Keathley (pictured) faces charges of second degree Burglary and Theft of Property, with more charges pending an investigation into a pair of break-ins in Geneva.(Geneva Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A northeast Florida man is in custody and faces theft charges after a pair of break-ins.

After a short investigation, Elbert Keathley of Middleburg, Florida was charged with Burglary, 2nd Degree, and Theft of Property, 2nd Degree.

According to Geneva PD, on July 13, officers responded to commercial burglaries at the Stop N Go, on East Town Avenue, and the Super C, on West Magnolia Avenue. Officers discovered that the glass in both front doors was broken and a large amount of cigarettes had been taken. Evidence was collected, including surveillance video.

According to Geneva Police, a large amount of cigarettes (pictured) was taken in a pair of...
According to Geneva Police, a large amount of cigarettes (pictured) was taken in a pair of break-ins that happened at two convenience stores in Geneva on July 13.(Geneva Police Department)

Later that day, Keathley was found with the large amount of cigarettes during a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle performed by Brantley Police Department. After a short investigation, Geneva Police was contacted and found that Keathley’s car matched the vehicle seen on surveillance video.

Keathley is currently incarcerated in the Geneva County Jail with more charges pending further investigation.

