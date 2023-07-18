Florida man catches burglar sleeping in front yard

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man was prompted to call police when he awoke to an unusual sight of a man sleeping in his front yard.

According to Jackson County Police, on Saturday, July 15, around 5:30 A.M., deputies received a call from a victim stating that he found a man sleeping in a vehicle in his (the victim’s) yard.

When the victim attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect started frantically reaching around inside his vehicle. The victim had armed himself with a weapon for his protection. When deputies arrived, they secured the suspect and the victim’s weapon.

Deputies immediately saw burglary tools and a mask in plain view inside the suspect’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a crowbar, lock pick, gloves, masks, knives, brass knuckles, prescription medication not prescribed to the suspect and drug paraphernalia.

A criminal history check was run on the suspect, Charles Leon Carter, and showed that he has a lengthy criminal history involving narcotics use and theft.

Carter was arrested and is being charged with Attempted Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Armed Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.

Sheriff Edenfield says he will not tolerate theft from the hardworking, law-abiding citizens of Jackson County.

