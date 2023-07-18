First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but representing the whole Wiregrass.

Despite 2023 being their first year, success has came early for the team as they won their first game in program history by a stellar 30-0 shutout.

The team is led by Ozark-native and Carroll High School alum William Love, also known as “Coach Will”. Service is a priority in Love’s life, as he served in the military for 15 years.

Since coming back home, Love has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services at Troy University, and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health.

His goal is to give everything he has to our community, as he did for our country, by giving athletes a chance to pursue their dreams in football, but also giving back to the kids in the Wiregrass community.

“We’re different from other teams in the League, we are strictly a non-profit organization,” said Love. “At the end of the season, whatever money we have, we are going to donate to youth sports in the Wiregrass. Money shouldn’t be a reason youth are not participating in recreational activities, whether it’s football, cheerleading, or basketball. We just want to do our part.”

The Wolverines play their home games at Memorial Miller Stadium in Elba. Their next game is Saturday, July 22nd at 7 p.m. against the Georgia Crushers. To learn more about the team, you can follow the Wiregrass Wolverines on Facebook.

