Community mourns the loss of Chipley coach

Sacher Dickson Jr. served as the Head softball coach and offensive line coach for the football team at Chipley High School.
Sacher Dickson Jr. served as the Head softball coach and offensive line coach for the football team at Chipley High School.(Chipley High School)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Chipley community unexpectedly lost Coach Sacher Dickson Jr. Friday, July 14.

News4 spoke with the school’s Athletic Director, Marcus Buchanan regarding Dickson’s passing.

Buchanan said Coach Dickson was serving as the Head Softball Coach and offensive line coach for the high school football team. Mr. Dickson also taught Geometry for the high school.

“Coach Dickson meant the world to me and the school and will be nearly impossible to replace. He was like a big brother to me. He was bigger than life and made real relationships with our students.” Buchanan said about Dickson Jr.’s impact he leaves behind.

The celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 20.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Chipley High School to benefit the softball program. The donations will be used for facility upgrades and softball equipment. Checks can be made to CHS softball.

The Chipley football team plans to attend to pay their respects.

The cause of his passing is unknown.

