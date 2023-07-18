Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor

Police said they retraced Carlee Russell’s steps up to her disappearance and found no evidence that someone had followed her. However, her parents insisted a person took their daughter against her will but did not elaborate.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13(Josheka Mosley)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVY) - Carlee Russell’s parents, in a Tuesday morning interview, claimed police are pursuing the abductor of their daughter but declined to discuss additional information about that investigation.

Russell was missing for two days after calling 911 on Thursday night to report a small child walking along a Birmingham metro interstate. She returned home two days later.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother, said during an NBC Today interview.

Police said they retraced Carlee Russell’s steps up to her disappearance and found no evidence that someone had followed her. However, her parents insisted a person took their daughter against her will but did not elaborate.

“Anything leading to the case itself, we can’t discuss that,” Talitha Russell said during the interview aired on NBC Wiregrass. “She found her way back to us; however, we can’t discuss the details of that.”

Officers also have not publicly discussed most aspects of their investigation but received no other reports about the child along Interstate 459.

Talitha Russell called rumors about her daughter’s disappearance “hurtful.”

Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, underwent evaluation after she came home, but doctors soon released her from a Birmingham hospital.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Judge ponders new trial for convicted killer McCraney

Latest News

Color The Weather 07-18-23
Color The Weather 7-18-23
Color The Weather 07-18-23
Color The Weather 07-18-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Repairing damage to the historic Dupree School
Repairing damage to historic Dupree School