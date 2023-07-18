Back to School: 2023-24 Wiregrass student start dates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Summer is nearing its end, which means it isn’t long before kids will be making their way back to school grounds across the Wiregrass.

News4 has compiled the complete list of student start dates for our area school systems:

MONDAY, JULY 31

Early County Schools (Georgia) Early County Elementary School Early County Middle School Early County High School Early County Learning and Opportunity Academy



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Seminole County Schools (Georgia) Seminole County Elementary School Seminole County Middle High School



FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Coffee County Schools New Brockton Elementary School New Brockton Middle School New Brockton High School Kinston High School Zion Chapel High School

Dale County Schools Ariton School Bridge Academy Dale County High School G.W. Long Elementary School G.W. Long High School Midland City Elementary School Newton Elementary School South Dale Middle School

Geneva County Schools Geneva County Elementary School Geneva County Middle School Geneva County High School G-Tech Samson Elementary School Samson Middle School Samson High School Slocomb Elementary School Slocomb Middle School Slocomb High School

Elba City Schools Elba Elementary School Elba High School

Ozark City Schools Carroll High School D.A. Smith Middle School Mixon Intermediate School Lisenby Primary School OCS Career Academies



MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Pike County Schools Banks School Goshen Elementary School Goshen High School Pike County Elementary School Pike County High School Troy-Pike Center for Technology Center for Advanced Academics and Accelerated Learning

Daleville City Schools Windham Elementary School Daleville Middle School Daleville High School

Geneva City Schools Mulkey Elementary School Geneva Middle School Geneva High School



TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Henry County Schools Abbeville Elementary School Abbeville High School Headland Elementary School Headland High School Virtual Campus

Houston County Schools Ashford Elementary School Ashford Middle School Ashford High School Cottonwood Elementary School Cottonwood High School Houston County Career Academy Houston County High School Houston County Virtual Academy Rehobeth Elementary School Rehobeth Middle School Rehobeth Primary School Rehobeth High School Webb Elementary School Wicksburg Elementary School Wicksburg High School

Dothan City Schools Beverlye Intermediate School Carver 9th Grade Academy Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology Dothan City Early Education Center Dothan City Virtual School Dothan High School Dothan Preparatory Academy Dothan Tech Girard Intermediate School Girard Primary School Head Start Center Heard Elementary School Hidden Lake Primary School Highlands Elementary School Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School Kelly Springs Elementary School Morris Slingluff Elementary School Selma Street Elementary School

Eufaula City Schools Eufaula Primary School Eufaula Elementary School Admiral Moorer Middle School Eufaula High School

Troy City Schools Charles Henderson High School Charles Henderson Middle School Troy Elementary School



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Enterprise City Schools Brookwood Elementary School Harrand Creek Elementary School Hillcrest Elementary School Holly Hill Elementary School Pinedale Elementary School Rucker Blvd Elementary School Coppinville Jr High School Dauphin Jr High School Enterprise High School Temporary Alternative Placement (TAP)

Providence Christian (1st-12th)

Emmanuel Christian

Abbeville Christian

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Houston Academy

Northside Methodist

Holmes County Schools (Florida) Bethlehem School Bonifay K-8 School Holmes County High School Ponce de Leon Elementary School Ponce de Leon High School Poplar Springs School The GAP (Graduation Assistance Program)

Jackson County Schools (Florida) Cottondale Elementary School Cottondale High School Graceville School Grand Ridge School Hope School Jackson Alternative School Jackson County Adult Education Jackson County Virtual School Jackson County Early Childhood Education Malone School Marianna High School Marianna K-8 School Sneads Elementary School Sneads High School

Washington County Schools (Florida) Chipley High School Kate M. Smith Elementary School Roulhac Middle School Vernon Elementary School Vernon High School Vernon Middle School Washington County VPK Center WAVE



FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Pike Liberal Arts

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Covington County Schools Fleeta Jr. High School Florala High School Red Level School Pleasant Home School Straughn Elementary School Straughn Middle School Straughn High School W.S. Harlan Elementary School



TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Providence Early Childhood (Preschool-Kindergarten)

If there are any schools we have missed, or if you know of any opening dates for area preschools, send us an email at news@wtvy.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.