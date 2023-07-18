Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Alabama landmark to receive much needed restoration

Historic Dupree School
Historic Dupree School(Friends of Dupree School)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The historic Dupree hchool was once a hub for music and community events, but it has since fallen into disrepair.

After age and rough weather have taken its toll on the building, it requires major renovations. After Hurricane Michael came through in 2018, it ripped off the roof and left some damage on the inside.

Since then, its visitors have declined.

“In my lifetime, I remember it as a very busy place,” Diane Aman, the Vice President of the Board of Dupree School, said. “I grew up about a mile and a half from here, and passing by something was always going on.

Then that stopped, and it just was a sad place.”

The Friends of Dupree School are calling on the support of the community. The school’s roof is replaced, saving it from further damage.

“We were about to completely lose the building because the roof was badly damaged,” Aman said “So, something had to be done quickly.

We had an individual who loaned us enough money to reroof the building.”

The friends of Dupree plan to repair the ceiling, modernize the bathrooms and give the school a fresh coat of paint.

Even though there is a lot of work left, the Friends of Dupree School believe that the building’s story is a happy one. Most of the story is still unwritten.

“Even before being repaired, reserved and taken to the next level, it’s a happening place,” Aman said.

“There have already been some great events here.”

The most recent event hosted by the Historic Dupree School was the “4th Fest,” which celebrated Independence Day.

For more of Dupree’s future events, check the community calendar.

To donate, you can write a check to Friends of Dupree School and send it to P.O. Box 408 Ashford, Alabama 36312.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Judge ponders new trial for convicted killer McCraney

Latest News

4Warn Weather
Hot Stretch This Week
Slocomb fire.
Slocomb Fire chief explains safety following devastating new home fire
A weekend tragedy occurred in Geneva County where a newly constructed home was destroyed by...
Slocomb Fire chief explains ways to combat fire emergencies
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler (pictured) Sunday on one count each of...
Houston County man faces child sex charges