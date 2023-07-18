Alabama landmark to receive much needed restoration

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The historic Dupree hchool was once a hub for music and community events, but it has since fallen into disrepair.

After age and rough weather have taken its toll on the building, it requires major renovations. After Hurricane Michael came through in 2018, it ripped off the roof and left some damage on the inside.

Since then, its visitors have declined.

“In my lifetime, I remember it as a very busy place,” Diane Aman, the Vice President of the Board of Dupree School, said. “I grew up about a mile and a half from here, and passing by something was always going on.

Then that stopped, and it just was a sad place.”

The Friends of Dupree School are calling on the support of the community. The school’s roof is replaced, saving it from further damage.

“We were about to completely lose the building because the roof was badly damaged,” Aman said “So, something had to be done quickly.

We had an individual who loaned us enough money to reroof the building.”

The friends of Dupree plan to repair the ceiling, modernize the bathrooms and give the school a fresh coat of paint.

Even though there is a lot of work left, the Friends of Dupree School believe that the building’s story is a happy one. Most of the story is still unwritten.

“Even before being repaired, reserved and taken to the next level, it’s a happening place,” Aman said.

“There have already been some great events here.”

The most recent event hosted by the Historic Dupree School was the “4th Fest,” which celebrated Independence Day.

To donate, you can write a check to Friends of Dupree School and send it to P.O. Box 408 Ashford, Alabama 36312.

