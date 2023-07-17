Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Troy Post 70 shines going into state tournament

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a hot one at Butch Austin Field on Sunday. The home of the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots saw a lot of baseball over the weekend.

Troy Post 70 19u playing in a few games as they look to fine tune everything before heading to the state tournament up in Tuscaloosa next weekend.

Several Wiregrass players are on the team.

Incoming ESCC Boll Weevil, Matt Dave Snell had a nice day at the plate and behind it. driving in a run and throwing a few runners out.

Former Pike Patriot and incoming Wallace-Dothan transfer, Cason Eubanks capped off the scoring with a three-run homer that made it 12-0 at the time.

Former Headland Ram and incoming freshman at Shelton State also added a three-run home run.

Post 70 is looking to defend their American Legion World Series title after claiming it in 2022 and it begins at Northridge High School where the team opens up double elimination play with Tuscumbia Post 31.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Missing flyer of Carlee Russell
Search resumes as hopes for Carlee Russell’s return dim
Frantic search for Alabama woman revives haunting memories

Latest News

Henry County Sports Hall of Fame
Henry County Sports Hall of Fame celebrates second induction
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction...
Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations
9 inducted into Henry County Sports Hall of Fame
9 names inducted into Henry County Sports Hall of Fame
Headland Bass team gets ready to take multiple teams to nationals.
Headland Bass Team heads to nationals