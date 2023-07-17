Troy Post 70 shines going into state tournament

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a hot one at Butch Austin Field on Sunday. The home of the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots saw a lot of baseball over the weekend.

Troy Post 70 19u playing in a few games as they look to fine tune everything before heading to the state tournament up in Tuscaloosa next weekend.

Several Wiregrass players are on the team.

Incoming ESCC Boll Weevil, Matt Dave Snell had a nice day at the plate and behind it. driving in a run and throwing a few runners out.

Former Pike Patriot and incoming Wallace-Dothan transfer, Cason Eubanks capped off the scoring with a three-run homer that made it 12-0 at the time.

Former Headland Ram and incoming freshman at Shelton State also added a three-run home run.

Post 70 is looking to defend their American Legion World Series title after claiming it in 2022 and it begins at Northridge High School where the team opens up double elimination play with Tuscumbia Post 31.

