Spark Theater steals the show for a second year at state festival

By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spark Theater Company won “Best in Show” for the second year in a row at the Alabama Youth Theatre Experience Summer Play Festival.

Spark is a Dothan-based theater nonprofit dedicated to creating new theatre opportunities for kids, teenagers and adults in the Wiregrass area.

Not only did Spark win the best show for its production of “Night Mother,” it also won the award for “Best in Acting.”

Night Mother is a two-person play where both of the actresses won awards. Weezie Brand earned the title of “Best Actress” and Kayanna Frank won “All-Star Actress.”

They took a short two weeks to prepare for the show.

“We did a 60-minute show with two people,” Brand said. “And we learned all our lines in two weeks, we learned all of our blocking in two weeks and we came to a competition with shows where they may have been working on them for months.”

David Weeks and Teagan Bryant put together the “hauntingly authentic 80s” that set the scene for this tragic tale of a mother and daughter.

Spark Theater Company’s next production will be “When Fern Caught Fire.”

