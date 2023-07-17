Southern Lights Talent Show winners take home prizes and experience

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - Southern Light’s Talent Show was over the weekend they crowned a new winner.

The first-place winner is vocalist Latrisha Woods. Coming in second is the music group 323.

The winner of the Paradigm Record Deal is vocalist and guitar player, Taylor Maples. Musical Duo, Cade & Noah, earned Chipola College Scholarships.

The winner of the Goldie Sound Studio Recording is Michele Smith.

The winner of the Brethren Productions Music Video and the Audience Choice Award is the Wiregrass’s Brant McCullough. He went by the stage name Michael Brant.

Not only did these performers take home prizes, but they also took home insight into how to sharpen their talents.

“So, there are all these different prizes that help elevate you to the next level and if you don’t win,” Charlie Dykes, the Southern Lights Event Host and Coordinator, said. “The way you can take things to the next level is by listening to the feedback that the judges give, making that applicable to your talent, applying that to yourself and in doing so, you can take your talent to the next level.”

