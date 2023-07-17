Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Southern Lights Talent Show winners take home prizes and experience

southern lights
southern lights(Southern Lights Productions)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - Southern Light’s Talent Show was over the weekend they crowned a new winner.

The first-place winner is vocalist Latrisha Woods. Coming in second is the music group 323.

The winner of the Paradigm Record Deal is vocalist and guitar player, Taylor Maples. Musical Duo, Cade & Noah, earned Chipola College Scholarships.

The winner of the Goldie Sound Studio Recording is Michele Smith.

The winner of the Brethren Productions Music Video and the Audience Choice Award is the Wiregrass’s Brant McCullough. He went by the stage name Michael Brant.

Not only did these performers take home prizes, but they also took home insight into how to sharpen their talents.

“So, there are all these different prizes that help elevate you to the next level and if you don’t win,” Charlie Dykes, the Southern Lights Event Host and Coordinator, said. “The way you can take things to the next level is by listening to the feedback that the judges give, making that applicable to your talent, applying that to yourself and in doing so, you can take your talent to the next level.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023