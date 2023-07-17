Shallow Heat Wave Ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A couple more rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms will cool some areas more quickly than others this evening. The rain will subside overnight as drier air moves in from the North, causing fewer clouds and temperatures to rise into the middle 90s tomorrow. The edges of a western high pressure system will likely extend itself east over the Wiregrass, influencing temperatures to continue rising into the upper 90s by Wednesday. Returning moisture next weekend will raise the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and drop high temperatures back down to the lower 90s.

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are cooling things down for some areas of the Wiregrass while some places

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers are possible. High near 94°. Winds W-NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 96°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97°

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Don has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it maintains weak organization in the central Atlantic Ocean. Don is forecasted to linger in the coming days as it is directed south by higher pressure in the Eastern Atlantic. Other tropical developments are unlikely for the time being.

