PCBPD: Three suspects arrested after woman shot on PCB Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach Police Department reports, three out-of-state suspects were arrested, after a woman was shot on Saturday.

They say it took place at the beachside at Majestic Towers Resort.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene following a report of an 18-year-old from Dallas, Georgia was found with a gunshot wound to her leg. NewsChannel 7 is told that she was transported to a hospital where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Through the course of the investigation, police said Damien Chhoeung was identified as the shooting suspect.

Law enforcement report eyewitness accounts and statements Damien Chhoeung provided revealed that he was recklessly handling and displaying a firearm on the balcony of a condo on the 16th floor when the firearm accidentally discharged.

According to police, a single shot was fired, which struck the victim, who was laying on the beach.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

Following the incident, Police say the shooting suspect left the scene with an accomplice, identified as Hunter Hatfield.

According to PCBPD, the firearm was handed over to Chhoeung’s brother, Elijah, who threw it in the woods off Richard Jackson Boulevard.

Police recovered it.

All three have been booked in the Bay County Jail and have been charged with the following:

- Damien Marrell Chhoeung, 20, of Fayetteville, Ga., improper exhibition of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence, and firing a deadly missile.

- Elijah Chhoeung, 19, of Fayetteville, Ga., tampering with evidence.

- Hunter Hatfield, 21, of Bruce, Miss., tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming. Police urge anyone with additional information to contact the Police Department at (850) 233-5000.

