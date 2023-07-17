Hot Week Ahead

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A hot week is ahead as temperatures run above normal, reaching the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances are slim, but will go back up over the weekend as temperatures ease.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 76° High: 97° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Depression Don will linger over the open waters of the North Central Atlantic for days, but will pose no threat to land. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

