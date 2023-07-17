Wiregrass Gives Back
Henry County Sports Hall of Fame celebrates second induction

9 new names have been inducted into the Henry County Sports Hall of Fame.
By Briana Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been four years since the Henry County Sports Hall of Fame had an induction. Saturday night the community celebrated 9 legacies that have impacted the community and created influence for the younger generations.

  1. Michelle Griffin - averaged over 20 points on the Abbeville High School basketball team, went on to play for Wallace-Dothan
  2. Erica Jones - named best defensive player for the 90′-91′ Headland High basketball team
  3. David Barnes - all-state basketball player at Abbeville High School, lead Yellow Jackets as a coach to state title in 1972
  4. Gary Fleming - star football player at Abbeville High School, drafted by the Baltimore Colts after outstanding player career at Samford
  5. Bobby Joe Jackson, Sr. - averaged 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on the Rosenwald High School basketball team. Jackson sadly passed away in 2019
  6. Dan Capps - outstanding baseball player at Abbeville High School and Wallace College
  7. Johnny Walker - played on the last football team of the Henry County Training School in 1969, the team went on to win a conference championship. Averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the 1971 Abbeville Class 2A state championship team
  8. Willie West - played basketball at North Side High School in 1968 and named team MVP, joined the Headland High School team in 1971 and was named All-State and All-Region in 1971 and 1972. Scored 38 points in a state playoff game in 1972, which tied the single-game state playoffs scoring record at the time.

