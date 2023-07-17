Wiregrass Gives Back
The heat is on this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Another warm start this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This afternoon the heat is on as highs will climb into the middle 90s with little to no rain chances to give us a break from the heat. This pattern will be with us for most of the week with little to no rain chances and high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90s every afternoon so stay hydrated and take care of yourself. Rain chances will slowly work back in by the weekend with coverage in rain looking pretty good for both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY - Partly sunny, stray shower. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 97° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher,Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

