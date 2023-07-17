Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Expanding school choice: More options for families in Alabama and beyond

Expanded school choice in Alabama
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demand for enhanced learning options continues to drive school choice expansions across the United States. In 2023 alone, a total of 19 states have taken steps to broaden school choice policies, giving families greater freedom to choose the educational path that best suits their children’s needs.

One of the states leading the charge is Alabama, which has implemented several changes to expand school choice opportunities. Shelby Doyle, Vice President of Public Awareness for the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF), highlights Alabama’s efforts in this regard. According to Doyle, “This year, Alabama decided to expand school choice options for parents. They did that in two ways: through an existing private school choice program and through the establishment of public charter schools.”

Shelby Doyle explains that Alabama has increased the income eligibility for the private schools program, stating, “So that families with greater means but still within a certain income bracket can participate in a scholarship program.” The income threshold has been raised from $55,500 for a family of four to $75,000, while still prioritizing lower-income families.

In addition, the state is expanding charter school options, which are public schools operated by independent organizations known for their flexibility compared to traditional public schools. Doyle further explains, “What the legislature decided to do this spring is make it easier for them to become authorized and do some things to increase funding so they can get off of the ground a bit quicker.”

The changes in Alabama’s school choice policies are expected to provide more families with the opportunity to choose the best educational fit for their children. Furthermore, it is anticipated that these changes will foster healthy competition among schools, ultimately leading to improved education outcomes for all students, as Doyle points out.

It is estimated that the number of students participating in the school choice program in Alabama could increase from about 3,000 to 4,400 due to these changes.

These developments reflect the broader landscape of education reform across the nation. To provide valuable insights and information, the National School Choice Awareness Foundation has released a comprehensive guide called “All In On School Choice.” Shelby Doyle emphasizes the importance of this guide, stating, “We offer comprehensive coverage, presenting the information in a manner that is easily accessible and understandable to your audience.” The guide compares changes from spring 2022 to 2023 and provides an in-depth exploration of the educational updates in Alabama and the 19 most recent legislations.

To access the guide and learn more about the comprehensive school choice policy updates nationwide, including Alabama’s recent passage of pivotal education bills, visit the National School Choice Awareness Foundation’s website at schoolchoiceweek.com/2023-yes-to-school-choice/.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital
Art After Hours event will be held July 20 and all proceeds go to benefit a good cause.
Talking Wiregrass Museum of Art 'Art After Hours' event
Ken Curtis has the latest from a new trial hearing for Coley McCraney.
Coley McCraney Murder Trial: Judge will likely deny McCraney new trial
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC media days happening this week