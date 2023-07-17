Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise Parks and Rec 11U All-Star team clenches World Series title

The team went undefeated in region, state and world series play, where they scored 191 runs and only allowed 26.(City of Enterprise)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Parks and Recreation 11U All-Star team won the World Series in Gulfport, Mississippi Sunday.

Enterprise faced Alexandria in the championship game. Leading 3-1, John Curry Lyons entered the game to pitch with bases loaded and a 3-1 count. Lyons was able to get Enterprise out of the inning without allowing a single run. He earned the Most Valuable Player of the game award for his efforts.

“We are very proud of all the players and coaches and congratulate them on a great job,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore said. “This team represented Enterprise in a first-class way, and we hope the community joins in celebrating and congratulating these young men on their accomplishment.”

The team went undefeated in region, state and world series play, where they scored 191 runs and only allowed 26.

This was Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department’s first year with the USSSA Rec Association.

