Alabama House Democrats hold town hall ahead of redistricting special session

By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers say it was back in 1992 when the state’s congressional map was last significantly updated.

That was when the courts ordered the state to create its first majority-black district.

Lawmakers now must redraw the state’s congressional map to include two majority-black districts.

“My big hope, and we should get it right make sure that all people in Alabama have a fair shot to elect someone of their choice,” said State House Representative of District 74, Phillip Ensler.

In an auditorium at Alabama state university, over 70 people within the districts of Montgomery got to hear from lawmakers.

“I think today went very well. It was very informative. We had a great turnout. We talked about the issues that really affect not only Montgomery County the whole state of Alabama,” said Kelvin Lawrence, State representative of District 69.

Lawrence and others explained to those in attendance how the process works.

Guests also had the chance to share their opinions and ask questions. The unanimous topic is the importance of voting no matter the outcome.

“Everyone’s voices should be heard whether your Republican, whether your Democrat, whether your back or white, everybody’s voice should be heard,” said Lawrence.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Alabama until Friday, July 21st, to create the new map.

The justices can approve the map, choose another or create an entirely new one.

