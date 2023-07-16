Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on the PlayStation console after the tech giant acquires video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox division.

“We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games,” Spencer said in the post.

Call of Duty has been at the center of a corporate tug-of-war between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation over Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, which makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup.

As it tried to persuade regulators around the world to approved the deal, Microsoft struck deals with Nintendo and some cloud gaming providers to license Activision titles like Call of Duty for 10 years and offered the same to Sony. Until now, Sony hadn’t signed on. It has now, as Microsoft inches closer to completing the buyout.

On Friday, a U.S. appeals court rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition.

Microsoft struck the deal for Activision in January of 2022 to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox, which has less market share than longtime industry leader Sony and its PlayStation device. The company has been seeking regulatory approval in the U.S. and aboard over the past few months, trailed by objections from Sony, which feared losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title.

In testimony given during the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s legal dispute over the acquisition, Sony executive Jim Ryan said he initially expressed little worry about the deal after private conversations with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Spencer.

Ryan said he later came to believe Microsoft would leverage Call of Duty’s popularity to disadvantage PlayStation, whose players might get a more “degraded experience.”

Sony did not immediately reply to a request for comment Sunday. Microsoft confirmed the agreement will run for 10 years.

“From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a tweet. “Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before.”

The tech giant must close the acquisition by Tuesday to avoid a potential $3 billion termination fee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Missing flyer of Carlee Russell
Search resumes as hopes for Carlee Russell’s return dim
Frantic search for Alabama woman revives haunting memories

Latest News

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot and killed, 2 officers hurt during encounter, official says
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Denmark's Holger Rune to win their men's...
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
A baby in a stolen truck in Boston was left on a curb by the thief.
WATCH: Baby abandoned on street curb after thief steals truck with child inside
FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 4 lives in Pennsylvania