Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in

A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023(Slocomb Fire Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -A recently constructed Geneva County home was destroyed by fire that a lightning strike apparently ignited Saturday afternoon, only minutes after the occupants finished their move-in.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames engulfed the Geneva County Highway 49 home, with heat from the flames so intense that firefighters had to park their engines a distance away.

“This was a brand-new home and the family had just dropped the last truck load of belongings off 30 minutes before lightning struck the home,” Slocomb Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Several departments responded, with some needed for water supply because a lock had been placed on a hydrant near the fire.

It took about two hours to get extinguish the fire, according to Slocomb Fire.

