Last Call for Rain

SYNOPSIS – Showers and a few severe thunderstorms swept quickly through the Wiregrass this past afternoon, causing power outages and downed trees in some areas. A slight chance of rain remains over the region tonight as storms decay after sunset. As a front approaches us from the North, showers and storms can start spawning again as early as 7 A.M. Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Drier air will settle in the area on Monday and Tuesday, bringing about partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the high 90s through the end of the week. A break from the heat is in store next weekend as chances for showers and thunderstorms rise again.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 96°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Subtropical Storm Don is still exhibiting loose organization in the central Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to remain fairly stationary as it falls apart within the next week. Other tropical developments will be unlikely over the next few days.

