Georgia woman killed in Pike County crash

The crash happened on Pike County 2201, about 10 miles east of Troy, in Pike County.
The crash happened on Pike County 2201, about 10 miles east of Troy, in Pike County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Georgia woman.

Hailley E. Wolski, 25, of Adairsville, Georgia, was critically injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving collided head-on with the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Ramon Stroud, 80, of Goshen. The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

According to ALEA, Wolski was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, was injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Stroud was also injured and transported to Troy Reginal Medical Center.

The crash happened on Pike County 2201, about 10 miles east of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

