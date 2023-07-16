Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.

The state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high as 10 percent. Click here to see this year’s participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less per article
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book
  • Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

For a full list of eligible and noneligible items, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Missing flyer of Carlee Russell
Search resumes as hopes for Carlee Russell’s return dim
Frantic search for Alabama woman revives haunting memories

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in