WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35

An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind the wheel, but that didn't stop him from issuing a speeding ticket.(CNN)
By CNN and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN/Atlanta News First) - An officer on patrol in Georgia got a big surprise when he pulled over a Dodge Charger going 96 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Henry County officer walked up to the car and immediately recognized the Henry County Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Yarbrough.

Dash camera footage shows the officer making a call to another person for guidance. “Guess who I just pulled over?” the officer is heard saying.

“Who?” the person replied. “Yarbrough.” The officer asked if he should write him a ticket. “It’s your traffic stop, do what you think you should do. I’m not telling you one way or another,” the person said. “I don’t care for him, so I’m going to write his [explicit].”

The officer later walks up to Chief Deputy Yarbrough and hands him a citation.

“Sir, here’s your ID back. This is your copy of the citation. If you would sign right here. It’s got a court date and time, you must appear,” the officer said. “Please slow down and have a safe day.”

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett suspended the Chief Deputy for 40 hours and docked his pay because of the severity of the citation.

Sheriff Scandrett issued a statement about the incident saying:

A spokesperson says Yarbrough was on duty at the time but did not turn on his lights or sirens.

As the officer walked back to his car, he was heard laughing before saying, “that’s freaking awesome.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

