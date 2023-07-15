Wiregrass Gives Back
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway

Russell, a missing 25-year-old nursing student, called 911 to report a child she believed to be three or four years old walking along the busy highway.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WTVY) -Archived traffic camera footage shows what authorities believe is Carlee Russell’s car traveling along the shoulder of a Birmingham metro highway moments before she mysteriously disappeared.

Obtained by WBRC FOX 6, it shows Russell’s red Mercedes traveling along Interstate 459′s shoulder around 9:30 Thursday night with its flashers on.

That is about the time the 25-year-old nursing student called 911 to report a child she believed to be three or four years old walking along the busy highway near the Galleria. The child is not seen in the video taken in darkness.

Russell vanished moments after talking to dispatchers, then phoning a friend who told authorities she heard Russell scream before losing contact with her.

While their conversation abruptly ended, the phone connection remained open.

The reward in this case has reached $60,000, Russell’s family told WBRC Fox 6.

