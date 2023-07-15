Wiregrass Gives Back
Storms knock down limbs and cause power outages

A few hundred power outages occurred, though crews expect to restore service soon after bad weather subsides.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED. (WTVY) -Debris from a few downed trees littered roadways after a series of strong thunderstorms moved across southeast Alabama and adjacent areas late Saturday afternoon. Most, if not all, of the roads are passable.

A few hundred power outages occurred during those storms, though crews expect to restore service soon after the bad weather subsides.

At least two fires were possibly weather related, one destroying a home along Geneva County Highway 49 near Fadette.

The National Weather Service warned of a severe storm breakout on Saturday and said additional storms are possible tonight and likely on Sunday.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and South Georgia.

