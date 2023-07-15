Storms knock down limbs and cause power outages

UNDATED. (WTVY) -Debris from a few downed trees littered roadways after a series of strong thunderstorms moved across southeast Alabama and adjacent areas late Saturday afternoon. Most, if not all, of the roads are passable.

A few hundred power outages occurred during those storms, though crews expect to restore service soon after the bad weather subsides.

At least two fires were possibly weather related, one destroying a home along Geneva County Highway 49 near Fadette.

The National Weather Service warned of a severe storm breakout on Saturday and said additional storms are possible tonight and likely on Sunday.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and South Georgia.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.