Search resumes as hopes for Carlee Russell’s return dim

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVY) -Authorities and volunteers continued their frantic search on Saturday for a missing Alabama nursing student who disappeared two days earlier.

Carlethia Russell—Carlee to her friends---vanished Thursday night after reporting she had spotted a 3- or 4-year-old child walking along a busy Birmingham metro highway.

After calling 911, Russell pulled to the side of Interstate 459 near The Galleria, and then called her brother’s girlfriend to tell her what she had seen.

That conversation abruptly ended, but the phone connection remained open, police said.

Officers arrived three minutes later with no sign of Russell but they found her car door open, cell phone, and wig.

Crews resumed their search for the 25-year-old Jefferson State student as hopes of a good outcome dimmed with each passing hour.

An anonymous donor put up $20,000 in reward money, and Crimestoppers offered another $5,000 in hopes of someone revealing information to resolve this mystery.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.