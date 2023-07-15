Wiregrass Gives Back
Search resumes as hopes for Carlee Russell’s return dim

She vanished Thursday night after reporting she spotted a 3- or 4-year-old child walking along a busy Birmingham metro highway.
Angela Harris is among dozens of people who have come together to find 25-year-old Carlee Russell, who went missing on July 13 in Hoover on I-459 South.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WTVY) -Authorities and volunteers continued their frantic search on Saturday for a missing Alabama nursing student who disappeared two days earlier.

Carlethia Russell—Carlee to her friends---vanished Thursday night after reporting she had spotted a 3- or 4-year-old child walking along a busy Birmingham metro highway.

After calling 911, Russell pulled to the side of Interstate 459 near The Galleria, and then called her brother’s girlfriend to tell her what she had seen.

That conversation abruptly ended, but the phone connection remained open, police said.

Officers arrived three minutes later with no sign of Russell but they found her car door open, cell phone, and wig.

Crews resumed their search for the 25-year-old Jefferson State student as hopes of a good outcome dimmed with each passing hour.

An anonymous donor put up $20,000 in reward money, and Crimestoppers offered another $5,000 in hopes of someone revealing information to resolve this mystery.

