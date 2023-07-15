Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Proposed ordinance would implement youth curfew in Montgomery

A Montgomery City Councilwoman is proposing a citywide curfew for youths.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ordinance that would implement a citywide youth curfew could appear in front of the Montgomery City Council after a rash of crimes committed by children, including an 8-year-old accused carjacking someone by gunpoint.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson is proposing that children 17 years old and under would have to be off the streets by 10 p.m., adding there would be two separate curfews. One for school nights and one for weekends and holidays.

“We need some structure in the city,” Johnson said. “We need to implement some policies and some ordinances, and actually implement them and enforce them to take the city back.”

Johnson added the proposed ordinance would hold parents and children accountable for meeting the curfew.

Any child caught outside past curfew could be detained by police until their parent or legal guardian picks them up.

The parent could receive a verbal warning for the offense, then a written warning for the second offense, following a fine plus a court appearance with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The ordinance will be brought before a council committee, then it will go before the full council by recommendation of the committee.

Johnson mentioned there are community resources for families that need help, such as the Wellness Coalition, Montgomery Area Food Bank, the Family Sunshine Center and the Montgomery Crisis Center.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Enterprise PD standoff comes to an end, suspect surrenders
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls.
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass...
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

Motion filed to revoke bond of murder suspect accused of leading police on chase
Motion filed to revoke bond of murder suspect accused to leading police on chase
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Governor Kay Ivey announces 27 GoMESA funded projects for 2023, the most ever
Governor Kay Ivey announces $67 million in GoMESA projects for 2023
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35