Lotto fever rampant as jackpot swell

UNDATED-(WTVY) -As Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow, business is good at lottery outlets.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at $875 million.

Mega Millions, which had no winner on Friday, climbed to an estimated $640 million, the seventh largest jackpot in that game’s history. Its next drawing is Tuesday.

Lottery outlets near Alabama’s state borders report especially brisk sales. Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi have lotteries.

Alabama is one of five states without one. The others are Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, and Nevada.

Of course, Nevada has hundreds of casinos that generate tax dollars for that state’s government.

Alabama lawmakers did not consider lottery legislation during its recently completed session, as several attempts to create a lottery failed in recent years.

The state’s lone lottery referendum came in 1999, and voters defeated it by a two-to-one margin.

