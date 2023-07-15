Judge sets $350,000 bond for man who held police at bay for hours

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Coffee County judge set stiff bonds on Saturday for a man who police say held officers bay during a lengthy standoff in Enterprise on Friday.

Police charged Shannon Scott Anthony with Burglary, a firearms violation, and Menacing following his capture.

District Judge Josh Wilson, during first appearance hearing, set total bonds at $350,000, Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox said in a statement.

The prosecutor requested the higher-than-usual bonds because of Anthony’s prior criminal history, he said.

Police say Anthony threatened officers who responded to a disorderly call early Friday at an Enterprise home. Three others in that home escaped safely,” Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said.

Anthony also fled the residence but was soon found hiding in a pickup truck parked behind Mitchell Dodge. a nearby business.

After a seven-hour standoff with officers, he surrendered without incident about dusk.

In addition to his Coffee County charges, Shannon faced charges in Houston County, including Theft, Attempting to Elude, and Criminal Mischief.

His Enterprise capture came with the assistance of several surrounding agencies.

“(We) appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and their actions during yesterday’s events,” Tarbox said. “The collaboration between and assistance provided by numerous agencies led to the peaceful outcome of a situation that could have unfortunately been deadly.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.