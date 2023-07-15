Houston County man faces over 50 sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man faces dozens of charges involving child pornography allegations.

According to records, Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Summerlin arrested William Daniel McCord, 37, of Gordon on Thursday. He faces 51 counts.

Specifics of those allegations were not immediately available, though they involved possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.

McCord, as of Saturday morning, is held on $765,000 bond.

