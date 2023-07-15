Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston County man faces over 50 sex charges

Specifics of those allegations were not immediately available, though they involved possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.
William Daniel McCord
William Daniel McCord(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man faces dozens of charges involving child pornography allegations.

According to records, Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Summerlin arrested William Daniel McCord, 37, of Gordon on Thursday. He faces 51 counts.



McCord, as of Saturday morning, is held on $765,000 bond.

