Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Enterprise PD standoff comes to an end, suspect surrenders
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops
Frantic search for Alabama woman revives haunting memories
Southern Sippin' opens in Enterprise
New drink and treat shop comes to Enterprise

Latest News

Shannon Scott Anthony booking photo.
Judge sets $350,000 bond for man who held police at bay for hours
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores.
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several Walmart stores