Frantic search for Alabama woman revives haunting memories

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) -The disappearance of Birmingham area nursing student Carlee Russell dredges up unpleasant memories of a missing teen from South Alabama.

Kemberly Ramer disappeared from her Opp home 26 years ago.

Like Russell, she had a good life and a promising future.

Kemberly vanished during a hot August night in 1997, leaving behind her clothes, contact lenses, and car at her father’s home.

Friends and caring strangers searched for weeks but came up empty.

“Day after day with no sign of Kemberly and nobody knowing anything it was horror,” her mother, Sue Infinger, told News4 in 2020.

Police haven’t charged anyone though unconfirmed reports two years ago indicated a grand jury heard testimony but issued no indictments.

Reports: Grand jury possibly considering Ramer case

Russell called Birmingham area police Thursday night to report seeing a young child walking along Interstate 459 near The Galleria.

A relative she phoned after ending the call with police, told investigators she heard Russell shriek.

As they did with Ramer, volunteers--some strangers----are searching for Russell, who is 25.

