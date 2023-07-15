Wiregrass Gives Back
Forecasters warn of flash flood dangers

Much of southeast Alabama that includes Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties, is under a flash flood watch through Saturday evening.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WTVY) -The National Weather Service is warning of flash flood risks over the weekend with the potential of heavy rainfall.

Also included in that watch is South Georgia and Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend.

“Occasional pockets of heavy rainfall are expected to continue through Saturday, and saturated conditions could lead to instances of flash flooding,” the National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee said in a forecast statement.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS also said.

The best chances of rain come after 2 p.m. on Saturday with additional downpours predicted on Sunday.

Read more in-depth information here.

