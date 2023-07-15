Dothan Pediatricians talks about routine checkups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School is coming up soon for most students, and in order to be fully registered you must have your vaccines.

“Vaccines are typically given at our four-year well checks. It’s usually measles, mumps.. " Dr. Delong said about the different types.

Dr. Delong suggests getting checked up regularly to keep your child and others sick while at school.

" Those well checks are really important times to make sure they are growing as well as they can and developing the way they should.” Dr. Delong said about

Regular checkups are important to keep you and your child from spreading germs.

The Dothan Pediatric clinic has available appointments so that you and your kid can be well-equipped for school.

