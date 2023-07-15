Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Pediatricians talks about routine checkups

School is coming up soon for most students, and in order to be fully registered you must have your vaccines.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School is coming up soon for most students, and in order to be fully registered you must have your vaccines.

“Vaccines are typically given at our four-year well checks. It’s usually measles, mumps.. " Dr. Delong said about the different types.

Dr. Delong suggests getting checked up regularly to keep your child and others sick while at school.

" Those well checks are really important times to make sure they are growing as well as they can and developing the way they should.” Dr. Delong said about

Regular checkups are important to keep you and your child from spreading germs.

The Dothan Pediatric clinic has available appointments so that you and your kid can be well-equipped for school.

