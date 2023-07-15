Wiregrass Gives Back
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol officers say a Cadillac SRV struck the rider and fled along U.S. Highway 98 near the U.S. 331 intersection.
(AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A bicyclist died late Friday in what authorities describe as a hit-and-run collision.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say at about 10 o’clock a Cadillac SRV struck the rider and fled along U.S. Highway 98 near the U.S. 331 intersection in Walton County.

The impact killed a 64-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man.

“The Cadillac SRX sustained damage to the right headlight assembly and is missing the right-side passenger door mirror,” FHP said.

Those with information that could lead officers to the Cadillac should call Crime Stoppers, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the Florida Highway Patrol Pensacola office at 850-484-5000.

FHP does not routinely identify traffic accident victims.

