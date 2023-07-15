Army Veteran seeks help to keep flooding issues from washing away his home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Doctor Robert Bullard says the state of Alabama is to blame for recent flooding issues that have plagued Shiloh- a mostly poor Elba neighborhood. He and others insist crews caused the drainage problem when they constructed a new highway through town.

Bullard and the townspeople got a chance to discuss these issues in a public forum on Friday afternoon.

One of the people in attendance at the meeting was 78-year-old Willie Horstead. Horstead who grew up in the community fears the flooding issue will eventually displace him.

I don’t know what I can do if that is taken away from me because I have nowhere to go. I don’t like to think about that.

As for the damage, Horstead says he has noticed a difference in his kictchen area’s leveling and the homes structure is deterioirating. From the outside, you can see where the highest water levels reach and a window that was once straight is now slanting downward.

Dr. bullard, also a veteran, says stories like Willie’s motivate him to keep up his environmental work.

From vet to vet, he does not deserve the treatment that is being given to him, in terms of lack of response and having his home washed away before his eyes.

Doctor Bullard and his team will return to Texas after tonight to compile all the evidence they have gathered over the past two days. For now, Bullard hopes that recent attention on the issue will motivate the state to do something about the issue. However, Bullard has asserted that he is rallying his troops in the quest to get justice for this community as quickly and efficiently as possible.

