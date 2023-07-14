Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Enterprise PD searching for suspect after standoff
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls.
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass...
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH