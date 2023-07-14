Rain Chances Continue This Weekend

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will continue through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing each day. The rain and cloudiness will keep high temperatures slightly below normal. Next week will be a different story, though, as we turn mainly dry and quite hot.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday in the Central Atlantic. This system will linger out there for days, but will pose no threat to land. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

