Rain Chances Continue This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will continue through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing each day. The rain and cloudiness will keep high temperatures slightly below normal. Next week will be a different story, though, as we turn mainly dry and quite hot.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday in the Central Atlantic. This system will linger out there for days, but will pose no threat to land. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.