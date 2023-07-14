Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Enterprise PD searching for suspect after standoff

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -

UPDATE:

Enterprise Police are searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning altercation.

They received a call for a disorderly person and found two men fighting at the scene.

The suspect ran into the house and threatened officers and the victims with a gun.

Officers were able to get the victim and other residents to safety while they waited for backup.

They believed that the suspect had barricaded himself in the house but were later able to determine that he fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Shannon Scott Anthony and is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms and two counts of Menacing.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

ORIGINAL: A police standoff in Enterprise spanned several hours on Friday, with details pending the conclusion of the situation.

Police Captain Billy Haglund said at least one suspect may be barricaded inside a home.

Dothan police helped in the matter that began in the early morning but referred questions about the incident to Enterprise.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls.
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass...
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Southern Sippin' opens in Enterprise
New drink and treat shop comes to Enterprise

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops
How to keep stray, feral cats out of your yard
How to keep stray, feral cats out of your yard
Environmentalist gets a close look at damage done to local community by flooding
Environmentalist gets closer look at Shiloh flooding issue