More showers and thunderstorms this morning

SYNOPSIS - A few showers and thunderstorms moving through this morning, nothing severe but heavy rain is possible with some of the storms. Rain chances will begin to lower as we head through the afternoon and temperatures will be stuck in the upper 80s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Tomorrow rain chances will be a little lower today but scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoon and the same story for Sunday as well. Monday will bring us some drier conditions but the heat will be the story next week with highs making a run at the triple digits before the week is over.

TODAY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 96° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

