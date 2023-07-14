Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Enterprise PD searching for suspect after standoff
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls.
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass...
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Washington County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death on Firetower Rd near...
Arrest made in Washington County murder investigation
Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Enterprise PD searching for suspect after standoff
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops
How to keep stray, feral cats out of your yard
How to keep stray, feral cats out of your yard