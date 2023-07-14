Humane solutions to deterring and decreasing feral cats

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People worry about feral cats intimidating pets or messing up gardens, but some can keep them out of the yard and their numbers from growing.

According to the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Clinic, it’s kitten season which means more cats are roaming the streets. Dothan animal control said that the issue people have with feral cats is that there are too many.

“If you take a city block and in five years you had five cats and you come back to it, you’re going to have 2,664 cats,” Nikki Wyatt, the Executive Director of the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Clinic, said.

You might not want feral cats around because they disrupt your property. Relocating them or euthanizing them won’t keep them away for long.

“The reason that does not work is that provides a vacuum effect meaning when you relocate that feral cat or trap and kill that feral cat, more cats are just going to come,” Rachel Smith, the Executive Director for Wiregrass Pets, said.

Consider what brings cats to your yard. Maybe you don’t close the dumpster lid, a simple solution could be keeping it shut.

“I think a lot of times people see community cats or colony cats- feral cats as a nuisance. But there are so many humane alternatives that you can do,” Smith said.

Keeping pots with Rosemary and Rue on your porch will deter cats because they hate the smell. Burying small gage chicken wire under the soil will deter them from digging, and motion-activated sprinklers will keep them from coming to your yard.

There is also evidence that trap-neutering and releasing cats will keep their numbers down.

“The day before you want to trap the cat, you do not feed the cat. You only put the food in the trap, and the cat will be hungry enough to go in the trap,” Barbara Seaman, the Co-founder of Felines Under Rescue, said.

When the cat is trapped, cover the enclosure with a towel and put it in a cool area.

“And you take it to the spay and neuter clinic the next morning. You leave it in the trap the night after surgery and release it the next day after surgery,” Seaman said.

Once the numbers are down, they will stay down.

“Once you get a whole colony that is fully T-N-R’d, they are not going to allow new cats to come into that colony,” Smith said.

To trap a cat, you can get up with Felonies Under Rescue, and they will loan you a trap and pay some of the fees. They recommend taking the animal to the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Clinic because they are low cost.

“We tell people to pay whatever they can, and we will pay the rest,” Seaman said.

To inquire about a trap and more details about catching feral cats, Seaman asks that you call the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Clinic at (334)671-8111 and they get you in contact with her.

