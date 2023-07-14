Environmentalist gets a close look at damage done to local community by flooding

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -One local community is pleading for help to solve an environmental issue they believe the state caused.

“This situation has caused a lot of heartache and pain. Physically and mentally,” explained Melissa Williams, a resident in the Shiloh community of Elba. “We just want the situation to be fixed, because it was never like this and it was a situation caused by the state.”

The residents say this problem has existed for over 5-and-a-half years. With their backs against the wall, they reached out to Elba native and world-renowned environmentalist, Dr. Robert Bullard.

Dr. Bullard came back to Elba for the first time in over 50 years to talk with residents of the Shiloh community. Those living in the affected areas fear the fate of their homes because of flooding damage.

Poor drainage along the four-lane highway the state of Alabama built several years ago has caused structural damage to the homes down that stretch of road. It has also resulted in an influx of frogs, water moccasins, and rattlesnakes. After taking evidence to the city and state, residents feel their pleas have been ignored.

“We were banking on the state to come in here and do something but they never did,” said Pastor Timothy Williams, another resident of the Shiloh community.

As for how to fix this problem, Dr. Bullard is looking to the state of Alabama to dish out detailed solutions.

