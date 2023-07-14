Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise PD standoff comes to an end, suspect surrenders

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.
Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -

UPDATE:

Enterprise Police have confirmed that on July 14 at 7:45 P,M., Shannon Scott Anthony was taken into custody.

At 12:38 P.M., members of the search team located the suspect hiding in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle. The suspect was armed and barricaded himself in the truck. After multiple hours of negotiation with the suspect he finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Enterprise PD would like to thank the ALEA, ALEA SWAT Team, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, ATF, Enterprise Rescue, and Alabama DOC for their assistance in apprehending this individual. They would also like to thank the staff of Mitchell Dodge for their support during this incident.

UPDATE:

Enterprise Police are searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning altercation.

They received a call for a disorderly person and found two men fighting at the scene.

The suspect ran into the house and threatened officers and the victims with a gun.

Officers were able to get the victim and other residents to safety while they waited for backup.

They believed that the suspect had barricaded himself in the house but were later able to determine that he fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Shannon Scott Anthony and is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms and two counts of Menacing.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

ORIGINAL: A police standoff in Enterprise spanned several hours on Friday, with details pending the conclusion of the situation.

Police Captain Billy Haglund said at least one suspect may be barricaded inside a home.

Dothan police helped in the matter that began in the early morning but referred questions about the incident to Enterprise.

