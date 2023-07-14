Child Advocacy Center gearing up for “Tees for Tots” in September

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is gearing up to host their 29th annual “Tees for Tots” golfing tournament in September.

The CAC, which dedicates their work to children who suffer from physical and mental abuse situations, use events like this to continue to support Wiregrass kids.

“It’s just such a fun day, and all the proceeds go right back to our center so we can continue doing the work that we do,” said Laurabeth Thomas, a community advocate with the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

In addition to welcoming anyone to fill slots for the tournament, the CAC is also seeking help by way of new volunteers and anyone willing to sponsor or donate to their cause.

