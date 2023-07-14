Wiregrass Gives Back
Child Advocacy Center gearing up for “Tees for Tots” in September

Children are in need mentally and emotionally, that's where the CAC comes in to fill some of those needs where they may be lacking here in the Wiregrass.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is gearing up to host their 29th annual “Tees for Tots” golfing tournament in September.

The CAC, which dedicates their work to children who suffer from physical and mental abuse situations, use events like this to continue to support Wiregrass kids.

“It’s just such a fun day, and all the proceeds go right back to our center so we can continue doing the work that we do,” said Laurabeth Thomas, a community advocate with the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

In addition to welcoming anyone to fill slots for the tournament, the CAC is also seeking help by way of new volunteers and anyone willing to sponsor or donate to their cause.

