Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops

Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his growing inside and do vertical hydroponic farming.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Working on the farm in July in the scorching Alabama heat can be brutal. Chase Flowers has been farming for more than a decade.

But six months ago, he decided to try something new and cool.

“This is a hydroponic freight farm unit,” said Flowers, owner of Wiregrass Roots. “It’s full of vertically grown lettuce inside.”

Indoor farming has some obvious perks.

“Having it in here right now it’s a nice cool 69-70 degrees. That’s good farming,” Flowers said.” Yes, it’s enjoyable.”

It’s pretty impressive. There’s no soil involved. It starts with a little plug made of coco coir, each one gets a single lettuce seed. After a few weeks, it’s ready to move from the tray to the wall.

“By giving the perfect environment to grow we can control the yield, so they’re not stressed. Whenever you get the produce it’ll be green and fresh,” Flowers said.

With no sun, they get their energy from something else.

“In this case the plants are vertical. We have light bars between each segment, so the plants grow toward the light,” Flowers explained.

Powerful red and blue LED lights help them grow fast. From seed to salad in 7 weeks. Chase is also getting creative turning his lettuce patterns into art.

“I went to Troy University, so the first one we did is a “T” for Troy. For the 4th of July we did an American flag,” Flowers added.

Flowers gets a little help from big sister MJ, Isla, Georgia, little Margo, and his wife Claire. They’d love for you to give their Wiregrass Roots lettuce a try.

