Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left. The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.

The Education Department announced 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

There are currently several different kinds of income-driven repayment plans for borrowers with federal student loans.

The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

After reaching a set forgiveness threshold of 20 or 25 years, a borrower’s remaining balance is then wiped away.

Student loan repayments resume in October after a yearslong pause during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court last month struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness program to provide millions of borrowers up to $20,000 in one-time federal student debt relief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls.
Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass...
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Beginning Friday, July 14, the signal at Ross Clark Circle and Anchor Drive will have a new...
Traffic pattern change coming to part of Ross Clark Circle

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says