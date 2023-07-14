Wiregrass Gives Back
Arrest made in Washington County murder investigation

Washington County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death on Firetower Rd near Wausau.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation that began on Firetower Rd. South of Wausau.

According to WCSO, on July 12 at approximately 5:25 A.M., a passerby discovered a female laying in the roadway on Firetower Rd. The deceased suffered a gunshot wound. Following the discovery of 41-year-old Dawn Kristen Langford, it was determined she was a victim of a homicide.

With assistance of Bay County Sheriff’s Office, WCSO utilized video surveillance footage from various convenience stores in Bay County to place the victim in the vehicle with the suspect, 51-year-old, Jeffrey Andrew Schuller.

The couple later arrived and departed Schuller’s Panama City residence late Tuesday evening. Just before midnight Schuller arrived back at his residence without Ms. Langford. According to witness statements received by investigators, it is alleged that Schuller and Ms. Langford had been involved in a romantic relationship. Thursday afternoon, BCSO performed a traffic stop on Schuller in the same truck from the videos. A search warrant was obtained for Schuller’s residence and vehicle by WCSO. Late Thursday night, the search warrants were executed. Schuller, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of several firearms and ammunition.

Schuller was arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s Office for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

There was evidence collected during the search of Schuller home that connected Schuller to the murder of Dawn Kristen Langford.

WCSO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Andrew Schuller charging him with second degree murder. Schuller awaits extradition to Washington County Jail.

“We started with nothing and were able to make an arrest in this senseless act of violence in less than two days,” says case investigators.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office worked nearly around the clock to apprehend the murder suspect.

Details in the investigation are still unravelling.

