Watch at 12:30 (time approximate): Environmental advocate demands answers to Elba’s flooding issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A renowned author and environmental advocate returned to Elba on Thursday to garner attention for a flood-pronged area that some believe has been ignored.

Called the Father of Environmental Justice, Dr. Robert Bullard plans to speak about community flooding that some believe road crews caused when they four-laned U.S. 84 through Elba several years ago.

Dr. Bullard has penned several books exposing environmental issues, and the Bullard Center at Texas Southern University bears his name.

Among them is The Wrong Complexion for Protection, Race, Place, and Environmental Justice After Hurricane Katrina and Dumping in Dixie.

